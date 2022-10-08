A huge fire that broke out Saturday on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia was caused by a car bomb, reports citing Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee said Saturday.
“Today at 6:07 a.m. on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge … a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea,” the committee was quoted as saying.
