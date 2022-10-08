  • People visit Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo last month. | AFP-JIJI
    People visit Sensoji Temple, a popular tourist location, in Tokyo last month. | AFP-JIJI
Japan is opening up again after closing its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic for almost three years. Vaccinated tourists from most countries will be allowed in from Oct. 11, without the need to quarantine or submit to PCR tests.

When visitors arrive, they’re bound to notice (and appreciate) the affordability of dining, accommodation and shopping, thanks to a much weaker yen. There are also some new places to visit.

