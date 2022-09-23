  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference in New York on Thursday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
Japan will allow visa-free, independent tourism and abolish a daily arrival cap as of Oct. 11, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday in New York, marking a major policy shift after nearly two and a half years of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The government will also launch a nationwide travel discount program, which had been shelved due to the spread of COVID-19 infections, from Oct. 11.

