    Visitors on the Sannenzaka slope in Kyoto in June. With the yen at quarter-century lows against the dollar, the archipelago is now an affordable and attractive destination for overseas visitors. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s tourism industry is opening for business again.

From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the full return of overseas visitors starting Oct. 11.

