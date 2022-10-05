  • Members of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry address a news conference to announce the winners of the 2022 prize. | AFP-JIJI
    Members of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry address a news conference to announce the winners of the 2022 prize. | AFP-JIJI

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded to American Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Danish scientist Morten Meldal and American K. Barry Sharpless on Wednesday “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”

“This year’s prize in chemistry deals with not overcomplicating matters, instead working with what is easy and simple. Functional molecules can be built even by taking a straightforward route,” said Johan Aqvist, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW