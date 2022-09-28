  • A model of Korea Aerospace Industries' carrier-borne variant — called the KF-21N — of the KF-21 Boramae supersonic fighter aircraft. | GABRIEL DOMINGUEZ
    A model of Korea Aerospace Industries' carrier-borne variant — called the KF-21N — of the KF-21 Boramae supersonic fighter aircraft. | GABRIEL DOMINGUEZ
  • SHARE

Goyang, South Korea – As Japan’s defense industry struggles, South Korea’s is thriving, driven not only by the need to counter Pyongyang’s growing military threats but also by Seoul’s ambition to make the country one of the world’s top defense exporters.

Just how determined the government is to help the industry expand was highlighted in recent statements made by President Yoon Suk-yeol, who last month expressed his intention to make his country one of the world’s top four weapons suppliers.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW