With tensions and threats growing in East Asia and elsewhere in the world, Japan is aiming to boost its military spending. That’s set to be a boon for foreign defense contractors, but it’s a different story for domestic firms.
And without a change in acquisition trends, analysts say, the very viability of the domestic defense industry could be called into question.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.