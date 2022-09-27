  • Mourners holding flowers line up offering flowers near the Nippon Budokan, which will host a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday in Tokyo. | REUTERS
    Mourners holding flowers line up offering flowers near the Nippon Budokan, which will host a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday in Tokyo. | REUTERS
Amid tight security, about 4,300 attendees will be gathering Tuesday in Tokyo to pay their respects at a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July while campaigning for an election.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are among about 700 foreign dignitaries from 218 countries, regions and international organizations planning to attend.

