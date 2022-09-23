Thousands of attendees, including representatives from over 217 countries, territories and international organizations, are expected to participate in the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday.
The ceremony will be the first major public event staged since new police security guidelines were implemented in the aftermath of Abe’s killing on July 8, and the capital has seen a massive ramping up of security measures to protect against terrorism and other incidents, including the use of sniffer dogs at train stations and police patrols at Tokyo-area airports.
