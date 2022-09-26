Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday kicked off “condolence diplomacy” with foreign dignitaries scheduled to attend the state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, in an attempt to boost ties with other countries amid an unstable regional security environment.
On the first of three days of talks with overseas delegations, Kishida received a pledge from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris that the United States would work with Japan if the Asian nation faced security threats.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.