    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on Monday, ahead of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo, Jiji

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday kicked off “condolence diplomacy” with foreign dignitaries scheduled to attend the state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe, in an attempt to boost ties with other countries amid an unstable regional security environment.

On the first of three days of talks with overseas delegations, Kishida received a pledge from U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris that the United States would work with Japan if the Asian nation faced security threats.

