    Nearly a decade after the launch of Abenomics, Japan still heavily relies on monetary easing and fiscal spending in steering its economy. | KYODO
Nearly a decade after the launch of Abenomics, Japan still cannot do without massive monetary and fiscal stimulus — the two features of the economy booster program pushed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A weaker yen, a byproduct of the Bank of Japan’s monetary easing and welcomed as beneficial for the export-reliant economy, has reached a point where the current leader, Fumio Kishida, had to say its rapid weakening pace is one of the “crises” facing the country.

