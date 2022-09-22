  • A foreign exchange monitor shows the dollar trading past ¥145 in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
    A foreign exchange monitor shows the dollar trading past ¥145 in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Japan has not intervened in the currency market yet but will “most certainly” do so when necessary, the country’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said Thursday.

“Markets are making very volatile moves,” Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters. “We cannot tolerate excess volatility and disorderly currency moves,” he said when asked about the yen’s recent slide to fresh 24-year lows.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,