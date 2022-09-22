Japan has not intervened in the currency market yet but will “most certainly” do so when necessary, the country’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said Thursday.
“Markets are making very volatile moves,” Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters. “We cannot tolerate excess volatility and disorderly currency moves,” he said when asked about the yen’s recent slide to fresh 24-year lows.
