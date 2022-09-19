U.S. forces would defend democratic Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday — his fourth and most explicit statement on the issue since taking office.
Asked in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” program if U.S. forces would defend the island, Biden said, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.”
