  • U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sept. 13. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sept. 13. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

U.S. forces would defend democratic Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, President Joe Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday — his fourth and most explicit statement on the issue since taking office.

Asked in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” program if U.S. forces would defend the island, Biden said, “Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,