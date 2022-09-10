  • U.S. Army Pacific chief Gen. Charles Flynn (fourth from right) poses with Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide (fourth from left), Ground Self-Defense Force chief of staff, and other officers at a Ground Self-Defense Force base on Amami Oshima island, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Thursday. | REUTERS
    U.S. Army Pacific chief Gen. Charles Flynn (fourth from right) poses with Gen. Yoshida Yoshihide (fourth from left), Ground Self-Defense Force chief of staff, and other officers at a Ground Self-Defense Force base on Amami Oshima island, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Thursday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

The U.S. Army’s Pacific commander, Gen. Charles Flynn, said he is in no rush to withdraw rocket launchers and other equipment from a Japanese military base at the edge of the East China Sea even after the joint training they were used in ended.

“Some of the equipment we are just going to leave here” until the next joint drills, he said on a visit on Thursday to the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force base on Amami Oshima, part of an island chain stretching toward Taiwan.

