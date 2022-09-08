  • Tokyo’s artificial rain device, dubbed Ogouchi Smoke Station, in Okutama, western Tokyo. | KYODO
    Tokyo’s artificial rain device, dubbed Ogouchi Smoke Station, in Okutama, western Tokyo. | KYODO
  • SHARE

With the world facing the prospect of more extreme weather events including droughts, Japan is one of a number of countries making efforts to advance artificial rain technology to help mitigate water shortages when rainfall is sparse.

In Tokyo, metropolitan authorities set up artificial rain generators on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics last year with the aim of increasing the amount of water stored in dams during dry spells.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,