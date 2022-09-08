  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Wednesday. | TASS HOST PHOTO AGENCY / VIA REUTERS
  • Bloomberg

Wheat futures have climbed as much as 6.9% after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized a recent grain deal with Ukraine, heightening attention on the sales outlook from the Black Sea region.

The grain shipment corridor from Ukraine is not helping poorer countries, as the majority of supplies are going to Europe, Putin said during the Vladivostok Economic Forum. It may be worth discussing restrictions on the routes with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he added.

