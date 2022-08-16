  • The Brave Commander, a U.N.-chartered vessel, loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain for export to Ethiopia, in Yuzhne, Ukraine, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    The Brave Commander, a U.N.-chartered vessel, loads more than 23,000 tonnes of grain for export to Ethiopia, in Yuzhne, Ukraine, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The resumption of shipments from Ukraine is helping drive down the cost of grain, with wheat prices expected to stabilize should trade continue to flow smoothly from the country’s Black Sea ports, World Bank Senior Agriculture Economist John Baffes told The Japan Times in an interview.

“We believe food prices reached their highest level in the second quarter of 2022,” Baffes said, noting that the World Bank does not expect food prices to increase for the rest of the year, given that most global food markets are adequately supplied.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,