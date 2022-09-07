Thailand’s opposition parties are making another attempt to strip the junta-appointed Senate of powers to elect the next prime minister before the national vote likely to be held early next year.
Lawmakers were set to vote late Wednesday on a raft of proposals to amend the 2017 military-backed constitution. A key motion seeks to remove a provision that gives the Senate the power to select the prime minister together with the lower house for the first five years following post-coup elections in 2019.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.