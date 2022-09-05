  • A former follower of the Unification Church testifies at a meeting held by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan at the Diet building on Thursday. | KYODO
The government started Monday a telephone consultation service for people experiencing trouble with the Unification Church, a religious group that has stirred controversy since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was killed over alleged links to the group in July.

Officials from government offices, including the Justice Ministry and the police and consumer affairs agencies, have gathered in Tokyo to offer the service. They will mainly introduce professional consultation entities, including those offering legal help to resolve troubles with the group. The service is set to run through Sept. 30.

