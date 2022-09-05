The corruption case involving a powerful former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee executive continued to widen Monday, with prosecutors raiding the offices of Osaka-based advertising firm Daiko on suspicion of bribery.

The raid came as the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced it was looking into allegations that Daiko provided at least ¥14 million to a firm run by an acquaintance of Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a former organizing committee official who ran his own consultancy firm, in exchange for favorable treatment. Neither the firm nor the acquaintance have been publicly named, but a portion of the money is believed to have been transferred to Takahashi.