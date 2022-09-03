  • South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ahead of their talks in Tokyo in July | REUTERS
    South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ahead of their talks in Tokyo in July | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Seoul – The Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on Saturday underscored the need for improving bilateral relations strained over wartime issues, as South Korea’s top court is expected to make a relevant decision soon.

“There has never been a time when progress in Japan-South Korea, Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation is more important than now,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a speech at an online forum. The three nations have been working closely to address challenges, including threats from North Korea.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,