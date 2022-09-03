Seoul – The Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers on Saturday underscored the need for improving bilateral relations strained over wartime issues, as South Korea’s top court is expected to make a relevant decision soon.
“There has never been a time when progress in Japan-South Korea, Japan-U.S.-South Korea cooperation is more important than now,” Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a speech at an online forum. The three nations have been working closely to address challenges, including threats from North Korea.
