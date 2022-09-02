SoftBank Group Corp. is planning to cut at least 20% of staff at its loss-churning Vision Fund operation following public pledges from Masayoshi Son to reduce headcount at the world’s biggest tech investor, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Tokyo-based company will slash a minimum of 100 positions and may announce the job cuts as early as this month, said the people, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The cuts will mostly be at its U.K., U.S. and China operations, which have the largest headcount, said the people. The Vision Fund unit had about 500 employees, including Latin America funds staff.