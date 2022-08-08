  • SoftBank Group said it swung to a net loss of ¥3.16 trillion in the April to June quarter, as its Vision Funds sustained hefty losses from investment in startup shares. | AFP-JIJI
SoftBank Group reported a record ¥3.16 trillion ($23.4 billion) net loss as a selloff in global tech stocks continued to hammer its Vision Fund’s portfolio of investments.

The Vision Fund segment posted a loss of ¥2.33 trillion in the three months ended June 30 following a then-record ¥2.2 trillion loss in the previous quarter. SoftBank also reported a ¥820 billion foreign exchange loss because of the weaker yen.

