Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday he will answer questions in parliament on the government’s decision to hold a state funeral for slain former leader Shinzo Abe.

Opposition parties have asked Kishida to attend parliamentary committee sessions on the state funeral as the public remains divided over holding the event for Abe, who often stirred controversy with his policies as prime minister.

