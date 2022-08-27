Asia is giving the once-shunned nuclear power industry a second lease on life, thanks to the global energy crisis.
Governments in Japan and South Korea are removing anti-nuclear policies, while China and India are looking to build more reactors to avoid future supply shortages and curb emissions. Even developing nations across Southeast Asia are exploring atomic technology.
