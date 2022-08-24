  • Employees work on the maintenance of a low-pressure turbine in the turbine building at Japan Atomic Power's Tokai No. 2 nuclear power station in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, in February 2012. | BLOOMBERG
    Employees work on the maintenance of a low-pressure turbine in the turbine building at Japan Atomic Power's Tokai No. 2 nuclear power station in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, in February 2012. | BLOOMBERG

  • BLOOMBERG, JIJI, KYODO

  • SHARE

Japan is planing a dramatic shift back to nuclear power more than a decade on from the Fukushima disaster, aiming to restart a sweep of idled reactors and to develop new plants using next-generation technologies.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is backing the potential development and construction of new reactors as the country aims to avoid new strains on power grids that buckled under heavy demand this summer, and to curb the nation’s reliance on energy imports.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,