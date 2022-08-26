  • Rohingya refugees shout slogans during a 'Rohingya Genocide Remembrance' day rally, marking the fifth anniversary since fleeing Myanmar from a military offensive, at a refugee camp in Ukhia on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
DHAKA – Myanmar Rohingya Muslims protested across refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh on Thursday, the fifth anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that drove hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from their homes.

More than a million Rohingya are living in squalid camps in southern Bangladesh comprising the world’s largest refugee settlement, with little prospect of returning to Myanmar, where they are mostly denied citizenship and other rights.

