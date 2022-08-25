  • 'Hyogen no Genba Chosadan,' a group aiming to promote gender parity across artistic fields, holds a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. | KYODO
Nearly 80% of judges in major Japanese arts competitions across nine sectors, including music and manga, have been men over the past 10 years, an organization of artists said Wednesday.

A report by the group “Hyogen no Genba Chosadan,” which aims to promote gender parity across the artistic fields, found that 77% of the judges of the competitions and 66% of top-prize winners were men with the results highlighting the potential barriers women face in their careers.

