    Protesters demonstrate after the Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties, after deciding to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit, in Bangkok, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Eight years ago, then-army chief Prayuth Chan-Ocha staged a coup in Thailand and ripped up the constitution. On Tuesday, he was suspended as prime minister until a court determines whether he violated the new charter produced by his allies.

The surprise action by Thailand’s Constitutional Court puts Prayuth on the sidelines at least temporarily until it rules on whether he breached an eight-year term limit, which his opponents say began after he seized power in 2014. Prayuth stayed on as prime minister following a 2019 election under rules that heavily favored his military-aligned political group.

