A recent survey conducted in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward has shown that as many as one-third of hikikomori, or social recluses, living there have no desire for the government to help them reintegrate into society.

What began as a survey to get a grasp on the sheer number of hikikomori in the ward’s 700,000 population ended up revealing that 1-in-24 households have someone who will not go out to work or school and rarely interacts with anyone outside their immediate family.