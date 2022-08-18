More large Japanese companies are now raising wages to attract workers and cope with chronic staff shortages, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday, a tentative sign Japan Inc. may be slowly addressing pay that has been flat for decades.
Still, the Corporate Survey found that higher wages aren’t yet the go-to tactic for companies, with digitalization seen as the most popular among the multiple measures firms say they are using to address the labor crunch.
