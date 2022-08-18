  • More large Japanese companies appear willing to raise wages to attract workers, a survey has found. | BLOOMBERG
    More large Japanese companies appear willing to raise wages to attract workers, a survey has found. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

More large Japanese companies are now raising wages to attract workers and cope with chronic staff shortages, a monthly Reuters poll showed on Thursday, a tentative sign Japan Inc. may be slowly addressing pay that has been flat for decades.

Still, the Corporate Survey found that higher wages aren’t yet the go-to tactic for companies, with digitalization seen as the most popular among the multiple measures firms say they are using to address the labor crunch.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,