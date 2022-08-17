Japan’s trade deficit hit a record high in July as the impact of soaring commodities and the yen’s 24-year low added to the headwinds for the nation’s economic recovery.
The trade deficit widened to ¥2.13 trillion ($15.9 billion) on a seasonally adjusted basis, the finance ministry reported Wednesday, extending the sequence of shortfalls to a 14th month. The trade balance has been in the red for the longest continuous streak since 2015.
