Almost an additional 20 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to Russia’s war in Ukraine and its negative fallout, such as rising food prices, according to a recent U.N. report.

The document titled “The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2022” (SDG) said the number of people who will live on less than $1.90 a day across the world in 2022 is estimated at 656.7 million, but “rising food prices and the broader impacts” of the Russian invasion of Ukraine could push the number even higher to 676.5 million.

