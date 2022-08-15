  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan on Monday marked the 77th anniversary of its surrender in World War II as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brings renewed attention to the importance of peace.

A government-sponsored ceremony to mourn the about 2.3 million military personnel and 800,000 civilians who perished in the war on the Japanese side is set to start before noon in Tokyo, though in a scaled-back manner for the third straight year as the country faces another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,