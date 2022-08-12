Yangon – A Japanese ruling party lawmaker has met with the leader of Myanmar’s junta, a state-run newspaper reported Friday, days after a Japanese documentary filmmaker was charged in connection with an anti-coup protest in Yangon.
It was apparently the first meeting between a Japanese lawmaker and Myanmar junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing since film producer Toru Kubota was detained for alleged sedition and violating immigration law, prompting Tokyo to call for his early release.
