New industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura has pledged to secure stable energy supplies for Japan, including through an increased use of nuclear power.
Japan appears to have enough energy to get through the scorching summer, but the reserve rate of electricity will dwindle further this winter, as most of the nuclear power plants in the country remain offline due to stricter safety regulations introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.