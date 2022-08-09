Nagasaki – Nagasaki marked the 77th anniversary Tuesday of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city during World War II, with Mayor Tomihisa Taue set to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons amid mounting concerns over their potential use following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The bombing of Nagasaki, three days after a similar bomb was dropped on Hiroshima some 300 kilometers to the northeast, took the lives of an estimated 74,000 people by the end of 1945, with many others suffering from the effects of burns and radiation-related illnesses long after the attack.
