  • A cell is taken out from a fertilized egg for preimplantation genetic testing. | KEIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO
Testing of fertilized eggs that undergo in vitro fertilization treatment to identify genetic diseases before pregnancy has reduced the rate of miscarriages in women who had repeatedly miscarried, a large-scale clinical trial has found.

The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, which analyzed the clinical trial covering 9,097 people at 200 facilities, concluded the method proved to be effective in reducing the miscarriage rate in results released Sunday.

