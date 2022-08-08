  • Lo Chung-Mau, Hong Kong's secretary for health (left), John Lee, chief executive (center) and Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry, during a news conference in Hong Kong, on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
Hong Kong will reduce the period of time people entering the city must spend in hotel quarantine to three days from seven, a bolder-than-expected easing of its strict travel curbs, yet still leaving the Asian financial hub isolated in a world that’s mostly reverted to pre-pandemic movement.

People arriving at Hong Kong’s international airport will be required to go to an approved quarantine hotel and, if they don’t have COVID-19, can then serve four days of health monitoring either at home or in a hotel, Chief Executive John Lee said Monday. The four-day period corresponds with relatively loose movement rules, with travelers able to leave their homes and only restricted from entering high-risk places.

