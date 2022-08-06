  • People observe a moment of silence during an annual memorial ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park on Saturday, the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. | KYODO
Hiroshima – Hiroshima marked the 77th anniversary of its atomic bombing by the United States on Saturday, amid heightened concerns in Japan and elsewhere over Russia’s repeated suggestions that it may resort to nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine.

Mayor Kazumi Matsui cautioned in the Peace Declaration at a memorial ceremony in the western city that while civilian lives are being lost in the Russian aggression, dependence on nuclear deterrence is gaining momentum in the world.

