  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday that he needs to review his relationship with the Unification Church given the spotlight shone on the group following the assassination of his elder brother and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kishi had revealed he had received help in past elections from members of the church, formally known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, but he denied receiving organizational support.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,