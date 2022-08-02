  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations in New York City on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
A monthlong international conference on nuclear nonproliferation that began Monday in New York is once again facing challenges in charting a path toward its goals, as the international security environment has become even more unsettled since the previous meeting in 2015, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a speech on the first day of the review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) held at the U.N. headquarters, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled an action plan as “the first step of a realistic road map” to the treaty’s final goal of achieving nuclear disarmament.

