  • Hino Motors falsified emissions data as far back as 2003, findings from a third-party inquiry commissioned revealed Tuesday. | REUTERS
  • Kyodo

The transport ministry on Tuesday ordered Hino Motors, Toyota’s truck-making subsidiary, to recall about 20,900 trucks and buses over engine data falsification that went back as far as 2003.

A special investigation committee comprised of outside experts said in a report submitted to the ministry the same day that the company had lied when asked by the ministry if there had been any malpractices in its 2016 emissions and fuel efficiency tests for engine certification.

