    A booklet with illustrations of Taiwan armed forces and Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), during first aid training in Taipei on July 23. | REUTERS
TAIPEI – Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack on the democratic island.

China considers Taiwan its territory and has increased military activity in the air and seas around it. Taiwan vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defenses a priority, with regular military and civil defense drills.

