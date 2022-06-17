  • A Taiwanese heavy military vehicle travels down a road near Magong on the Penghu islands on May 30. Despite the huge military discrepancy between China and Taiwan, many analysts believe Taiwan's location, inhospitable terrain and U.S. support mean China would find a full-scale invasion extremely hard. | AFP-JIJI
Magong, Taiwan – On Taiwan’s tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China.

Despite the huge military discrepancy between the two sides, many analysts believe Taiwan’s location, inhospitable terrain and U.S. support mean China would find a full-scale invasion extremely hard — and possibly too costly to countenance.

