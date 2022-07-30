  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol | REUTERS
Seoul – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating plummeted to 28% less than three months after taking office, a public survey showed Friday, as he faces challenges including threats by North Korea as well as some domestic issues.

The support rate, released by Gallup Korea, marked a decline from 52% in May, immediately after his inauguration. The disapproval rate stood at 62%.

