  • A man reads a prayer from his phone as he sits at Sakhi Hassan Graveyard, which is filled with plants seeded by relatives of the dead, in Karachi. Karachi is a sprawling port city of some 17 million people, where breakneck expansion of roads and buildings means there is less and less space for trees and parkland. | REUTERS
    A man reads a prayer from his phone as he sits at Sakhi Hassan Graveyard, which is filled with plants seeded by relatives of the dead, in Karachi. Karachi is a sprawling port city of some 17 million people, where breakneck expansion of roads and buildings means there is less and less space for trees and parkland. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Mulazim Hussain is proud of the trees he has planted.

Surrounded by neem saplings and vegetables sprouting up from scrubland in the Clifton district of Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, the 61-year-old recalls a time a few years ago when the area was a giant, informal rubbish tip.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,