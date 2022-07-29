Bank of Japan board members warned of global headwinds to the economy as counterparts abroad rush to tighten policy to bring inflation back under control, a summary of opinions at its July policy meeting showed.
“Amid monetary tightening in Europe and the United States, it is necessary to pay attention to risks that could affect Japan’s economy, including that of the U.S. economy falling into recession,” one of nine BOJ board members said at the July 20 to 21 policy meeting.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.