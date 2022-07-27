  • International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Pierre Olivier Gourinchas | AFP-JIJI
    International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Pierre Olivier Gourinchas | AFP-JIJI

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

The Bank of Japan’s accommodative monetary policy stance “seems quite appropriate,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview on Tuesday.

“We don’t see signs that … monetary policy needs to be contractionary in Japan,” given a lack of inflation pressures, Gourinchas said. The monetary easing “can help sustain economic activity” in Japan, he said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,