The Bank of Japan’s accommodative monetary policy stance “seems quite appropriate,” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview on Tuesday.
“We don’t see signs that … monetary policy needs to be contractionary in Japan,” given a lack of inflation pressures, Gourinchas said. The monetary easing “can help sustain economic activity” in Japan, he said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.