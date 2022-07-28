  • WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner sits in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing in Khimki, Russia, on Wednesday. Griner returned to the Russian courtroom for her drawn-out trial on drug charges that could bring her 10 years in prison of convicted. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
The United States has made “a substantial offer” to Russia to release U.S. citizens detained there, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, adding he would press his Russian counterpart to respond in a conversation planned for the coming days.

Washington offered Moscow a deal to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan weeks ago, Blinken told reporters, and hoped to advance the process when he speaks to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

